Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting and closure of Trading Window Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for QE 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report as outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to raise funds as per agenda Outcome of Board meeting for issuance of convertible warrants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject please take note that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at 5.00 P.M. at Ahmedabad Corporate Office inter-alia: 1. To consider & approve the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated ) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 2. To adopt the Limited Review Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Please note that the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company which has been closed with effect from Monday July 01 2024 and will continue to remain closed up to Friday August 16 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

GUJARAT APOLLO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 5.00 P.M. at Ahmedabad Corporate Office to inter-alia consider & take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 to consider & recommend dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 if any and to discuss any other business if any. Furtherthe trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed from April 01 2024 in terms of the earlier notice of same date relating to Closure of Trading Window shall accordingly be closed for all directors officers and designated employees of the Company till June 01 2024. The trading window shall reopen on June 02 2024. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting along with results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024