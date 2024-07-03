Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Summary

Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited (APOLLO) was incorporated as a joint venture between Apollo Earthmovers Pvt Ltd and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC) on 7th October, 1986. The original name, Gujarat Apollo Equipments Limited changed to Gujarat Apollo Industries Limited with effect from 28th November, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of different types of Mining & Road Construction and Maintenance Machineries catering to the needs of the majority of the mining companies in India and many parts of the world. It consistently offered of latest technology products. The Company hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat and is the flagship company of Apollo Group of Industries. Gujarat Apollo is renowned as the pioneer of several construction technology especially Asphalt road construction equipment, which had a modest beginning with a technical agreement with Baber Greene Inc., USA in 1987 and was transformed into a Indo-Swiss joint venture called AMMANN India Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of complete range of Asphalt Road construction equipment and is renowned for its customer loyalty and innovation. Gujarat Apollos primary production facility is located in Dholasan village in the district of Mehsana in Gujarat, India.The Company commenced production in 1987. It established a plant to manufacture road construction and maintenance machinery such as bitumen asphalt paver finishers and drum mix plants, in technical collaboration with Barber Greene Company, US. In Jul.92, GIIC disinvested its entire holding (11%) to Apollo Earthmovers. In 1994, GAEL came out with a public issue to part-finance its plans to expand its product line to road milling machines and batch mix plants. In 1995-96, GAEL promoted Johnson Filteration Systems, in technical and financial collaboration with Wheelaborator Clean Water Systems, US, to manufacture and market water purification systems. The company also jointly promoted Circuit Systmes (India), for the production of electronic components, especially printed circuit boards. The companys technical tie-up to manufacture the latest version of atlas front end wheeled loaders in India. The loaders shall be sold in the indian market from next year. During 1997-98, the company Joint Venture with Famaro-Ermont Europes major player in the field of Asphalt Plants and other asphalt related equipments has been finalised.In 2000, the company was awarded ISO 9001 Certification in quality management systems by SGS Yarsley International Certification Services U.K.The company entered into a technical collaboration with Niigata Engineering Company Limited of Japan for manufacture of plants of capacities ranging from 60 to 125 TPH.4 domestic branches were opened in Kolkatta, Patna. Guwhati and Raiput in addition to 3 new international dealers during 2008-09. The Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary Apollo Maschinenbau Gmbh in Germany during 2009-10. One of the Companys Fellow Subsidiaries namely Apollo Industrial Products Limited merged with the subsidiary Apollo Earthmovers Limited during 2010-11.