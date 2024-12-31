Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
18.16
15.78
15.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
315.61
98.4
45.42
Net Worth
333.77
114.18
60.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
543.67
497.59
240.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
543.67
497.59
240.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.01
2.49
1.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sambasiva Rao Gollapudi
Managing Director
KANDULA NAGESWAR RAO
Executive Director
KANDULA KRISHNA VENI
Executive Director
Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda
Executive Director
Kandula Ramakrishna
Independent Director
Sudhakara Reddy Siddareddy
Non Executive Director
Yasuyuki Ikeda
Independent Director
Radhika Nannapaneni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kallam Hima Priya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
