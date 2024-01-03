Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.16
15.78
15.3
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
315.61
98.4
45.42
14.17
Net Worth
333.77
114.18
60.72
23.17
Minority Interest
Debt
49.8
24.57
23.4
18.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.84
0.96
0.77
1.33
Total Liabilities
384.41
139.71
84.89
42.86
Fixed Assets
42.57
38.05
38.77
24.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.64
10.7
10.19
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
245.07
85.55
35.82
18.84
Inventories
79.89
70.19
59.58
23.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
53.18
34.09
29.09
21.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
172.14
49.21
33.06
13.23
Sundry Creditors
-37.38
-37.35
-30.79
-21.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.76
-30.59
-55.12
-17.51
Cash
48.13
5.42
0.11
0.01
Total Assets
384.41
139.72
84.89
42.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.