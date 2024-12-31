Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
307.2
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
307.2
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
4.9
Total Income
312.1
Total Expenditure
249.39
PBIDT
62.71
Interest
8
PBDT
54.71
Depreciation
4.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
13.41
Deferred Tax
0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
36.27
Minority Interest After NP
2.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
181.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.41
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
11.8
