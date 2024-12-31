Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd Summary

Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited was incorporated as Standard Glass Lining Technology Private Limited at Hyderabad, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 6, 2012, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated, June 17, 2022, was issued by the RoC. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of glass lined reactors, receivers and storage tanks and is specialised in providing the turnkey solutions for the pharmaceutical industry sector.The Company acquired the Glass Lining Division in 2013. It sold 100 glass lined reactors in 2014. Further, the Company supplied stainless steel glass lined reactor to Natco Pharma Limited in 2016. In 2019, it supplied finished construction of new facility of glass lining equipment at SGL Unit. S2 Engineering Industry Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2021. The Company is one of the top five specialised engineering equipment manufacturer for pharmaceutical and chemical sectors in India. It is also one of Indias top three manufacturers of glass-lined, stainless steel, and nickel alloy based specialised engineering equipment. Their engineered solutions are used in processes across pharmaceutical, chemical, food and beverage, biotechnology and fertilizer sectors. It also provide turnkey automated equipment solutions, optimising processes like vacuum distillation, solvent recovery and gas dispersion.The Company has diversified customer base including end users operating in a range of sectors across pharmaceutical, chemicals, paint, bio technology and food and beverages. It operate through eight manufacturing facilities spread across built-up/floor area of over 400,000 sq. ft., strategically located in Hyderabad, Telangana, the Pharma Hub of India.The Company is planning an IPO of raising capital from public by issuing 18,444,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale and funds Rs 250 Crore through Fresh Issue.