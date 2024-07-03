iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Share Price

1,259
(3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:56 AM

  • Open1,270
  • Day's High1,270
  • 52 Wk High1,235
  • Prev. Close1,217.7
  • Day's Low1,220
  • 52 Wk Low 166.67
  • Turnover (lac)1,925.31
  • P/E49.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.59
  • EPS24.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,134.51
  • Div. Yield0.05
No Records Found

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,270

Prev. Close

1,217.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,925.31

Day's High

1,270

Day's Low

1,220

52 Week's High

1,235

52 Week's Low

166.67

Book Value

71.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,134.51

P/E

49.52

EPS

24.66

Divi. Yield

0.05

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

25 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:12 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.57%

Non-Promoter- 9.21%

Institutions: 9.21%

Non-Institutions: 39.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.04

18.38

18.38

18.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

655.99

344.75

324.32

283.71

Net Worth

676.03

363.13

342.7

302.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

886.98

356.95

409.39

yoy growth (%)

148.48

55.16

Raw materials

-645.6

-245.62

-228.21

As % of sales

72.78

68.81

55.74

Employee costs

-41.05

-50.45

-40.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.21

-29.28

32.14

Depreciation

-17.02

-16.45

-13.94

-12.79

Tax paid

-32.04

8.86

-10.31

Working capital

-37.35

23.9

48.68

27.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

148.48

55.16

Op profit growth

5,805.46

179.92

EBIT growth

-1,109.35

176.37

Net profit growth

-399.6

1,005.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,370.74

967.68

1,178.54

929.66

382.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,370.74

967.68

1,178.54

929.66

382.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.56

3.25

6.14

3.77

4.09

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dinesh Patidar

Whole-time Director

Sunil Patidar

Whole-time Director

Ramesh Patidar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nishtha Neema

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Patidar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pramod Kumar Bhawsar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker

Additional Director

HIRABHAI SOMABHAI PATEL

Additional Director

Bhim Singh

Additional Director

VS.S. Pavan Kumar Hari

WTD & Additional Director

Ashwin Bhootda

Additional Director

Ramakrishna Sataluri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Summary

Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by M. L. Patidar family of Indore. Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient Solar Pumping solutions, Stainless Steel pumps and Motors, has established a strong and trustworthy presence in the market over the years. The products belonging to the company caters to almost all aquatic-related sectors, like agriculture, water processing, industrial, construction, hospitality, households and horticulture. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing stainless steel water pumps and motors under the Shakti brand name.The companys unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture submersible pumps with an installed capacity of 1500 pumps p.a. The unit received ISI mark for its products in 1991. Madhya Pradesh Government (P H E D and irrigation departments) is the major consumer of its products.In 1995, the company undertook an expansion programme at its Pithampur plant to increase the capacity of pumps from 1500 pa to 10,000 pa and that of control panels from 800 pa to 8000 pa. It further proposed to undertake the manufacture of monoblock pumps with an installed capacity of 10,000 pumps pa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-
Company FAQs

What is the Shakti Pumps India Ltd share price today?

The Shakti Pumps India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1259 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shakti Pumps India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is ₹15134.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shakti Pumps India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is 49.52 and 17.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shakti Pumps India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shakti Pumps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is ₹166.67 and ₹1235 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shakti Pumps India Ltd?

Shakti Pumps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.66%, 3 Years at 121.47%, 1 Year at 634.93%, 6 Month at 72.31%, 3 Month at 55.17% and 1 Month at 55.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shakti Pumps India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.58 %
Institutions - 9.22 %
Public - 39.20 %

