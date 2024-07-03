Summary

Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by M. L. Patidar family of Indore. Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient Solar Pumping solutions, Stainless Steel pumps and Motors, has established a strong and trustworthy presence in the market over the years. The products belonging to the company caters to almost all aquatic-related sectors, like agriculture, water processing, industrial, construction, hospitality, households and horticulture. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing stainless steel water pumps and motors under the Shakti brand name.The companys unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture submersible pumps with an installed capacity of 1500 pumps p.a. The unit received ISI mark for its products in 1991. Madhya Pradesh Government (P H E D and irrigation departments) is the major consumer of its products.In 1995, the company undertook an expansion programme at its Pithampur plant to increase the capacity of pumps from 1500 pa to 10,000 pa and that of control panels from 800 pa to 8000 pa. It further proposed to undertake the manufacture of monoblock pumps with an installed capacity of 10,000 pumps pa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-

