SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,270
Prev. Close₹1,217.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,925.31
Day's High₹1,270
Day's Low₹1,220
52 Week's High₹1,235
52 Week's Low₹166.67
Book Value₹71.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,134.51
P/E49.52
EPS24.66
Divi. Yield0.05
As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.04
18.38
18.38
18.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
655.99
344.75
324.32
283.71
Net Worth
676.03
363.13
342.7
302.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
886.98
356.95
409.39
yoy growth (%)
148.48
55.16
Raw materials
-645.6
-245.62
-228.21
As % of sales
72.78
68.81
55.74
Employee costs
-41.05
-50.45
-40.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.21
-29.28
32.14
Depreciation
-17.02
-16.45
-13.94
-12.79
Tax paid
-32.04
8.86
-10.31
Working capital
-37.35
23.9
48.68
27.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
148.48
55.16
Op profit growth
5,805.46
179.92
EBIT growth
-1,109.35
176.37
Net profit growth
-399.6
1,005.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,370.74
967.68
1,178.54
929.66
382.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,370.74
967.68
1,178.54
929.66
382.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.56
3.25
6.14
3.77
4.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Patidar
Whole-time Director
Sunil Patidar
Whole-time Director
Ramesh Patidar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nishtha Neema
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Patidar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pramod Kumar Bhawsar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Keyur Bipinchandra Thaker
Additional Director
HIRABHAI SOMABHAI PATEL
Additional Director
Bhim Singh
Additional Director
VS.S. Pavan Kumar Hari
WTD & Additional Director
Ashwin Bhootda
Additional Director
Ramakrishna Sataluri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd
Summary
Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by M. L. Patidar family of Indore. Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient Solar Pumping solutions, Stainless Steel pumps and Motors, has established a strong and trustworthy presence in the market over the years. The products belonging to the company caters to almost all aquatic-related sectors, like agriculture, water processing, industrial, construction, hospitality, households and horticulture. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing stainless steel water pumps and motors under the Shakti brand name.The companys unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture submersible pumps with an installed capacity of 1500 pumps p.a. The unit received ISI mark for its products in 1991. Madhya Pradesh Government (P H E D and irrigation departments) is the major consumer of its products.In 1995, the company undertook an expansion programme at its Pithampur plant to increase the capacity of pumps from 1500 pa to 10,000 pa and that of control panels from 800 pa to 8000 pa. It further proposed to undertake the manufacture of monoblock pumps with an installed capacity of 10,000 pumps pa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-
Read More
The Shakti Pumps India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1259 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is ₹15134.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is 49.52 and 17.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shakti Pumps India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shakti Pumps India Ltd is ₹166.67 and ₹1235 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shakti Pumps India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.66%, 3 Years at 121.47%, 1 Year at 634.93%, 6 Month at 72.31%, 3 Month at 55.17% and 1 Month at 55.06%.
