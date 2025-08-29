Shakti Pumps Secures ₹268.88 Crore Solar Water Pump Order in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (SPIL), the country’s leading manufacturer of energy-efficient pumps and motors, has achieved a major milestone under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B scheme.

On August 12, the company received a Letter of Empanelment from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to supply and install 34,720 off-grid DC solar water pumping systems. Following this, on August 27, the MSEDCL portal was opened exclusively for Shakti Pumps with an allocation of 10,000 solar pumps for farmers across Maharashtra.

The response was overwhelming all units were booked within just 1.5 hours of the portal going live, highlighting the strong demand for solar-based irrigation solutions. The total value of this order is estimated at ₹268.88 crore (inclusive of GST).

“This swift uptake by farmers is a reflection of the trust in Shakti Pumps’ technology and service. With our strong execution capabilities and deep presence in Maharashtra, we are confident of delivering this order on time,” said Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd.

Shakti Pumps has consistently played a central role in transforming agriculture through solar technology. It is also India’s first 5-star rated pump manufacturer, with products exported to more than 100 countries worldwide.

