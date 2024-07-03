Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Summary

Shakti Pumps (India) was established in Jan.82 as a partnership firm in the name of Shakti Electrical Industries. The partnership firm was reconstituted three times in 1986, 1990 and 1994, before being converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by M. L. Patidar family of Indore. Shakti Pumps, a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient Solar Pumping solutions, Stainless Steel pumps and Motors, has established a strong and trustworthy presence in the market over the years. The products belonging to the company caters to almost all aquatic-related sectors, like agriculture, water processing, industrial, construction, hospitality, households and horticulture. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing stainless steel water pumps and motors under the Shakti brand name.The companys unit was set up as a small scale unit in 1982 at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture submersible pumps with an installed capacity of 1500 pumps p.a. The unit received ISI mark for its products in 1991. Madhya Pradesh Government (P H E D and irrigation departments) is the major consumer of its products.In 1995, the company undertook an expansion programme at its Pithampur plant to increase the capacity of pumps from 1500 pa to 10,000 pa and that of control panels from 800 pa to 8000 pa. It further proposed to undertake the manufacture of monoblock pumps with an installed capacity of 10,000 pumps pa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project.The Company launched its stainless steel submersible pumps in 1996. It obtained the privilege of manufacturing of entire motor pump sets purely of stainless steel being the exclusive manufacturer in the whole country in the year 1999-2000. The Company set up two wholly owned subsidiaries in Turkey and Australia viz, Shakti Pumps Tur Pompa San. Ve Dis Tic. Ltd. and Shakti Pumps (Australia) Pty Ltd. Brooklyn Vic, in the year 2006. It increased the installed capacity of submersible pumps and motors to 300,000 from 200,000 in 2006-07. In 2010, it introduced new Booster Pumps and Resin Cooled Motors and Widened pump range up to 250HP. The Solar Pumping Solutions was launched in 2013. In 2014, it Introduced 350-horsepower pumps and thereafter launched 30-horsepower industrial sewage pumps .