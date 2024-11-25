iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,277.9
(-0.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

51.57%

51.57%

51.57%

51.57%

51.57%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

9.21%

10.14%

9.16%

9.53%

9.45%

Non-Institutions

39.2%

38.27%

39.26%

38.88%

38.97%

Total Non-Promoter

48.42%

48.42%

48.42%

48.42%

48.42%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.57%

Non-Promoter- 9.21%

Institutions: 9.21%

Non-Institutions: 39.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Shakti Pumps: Related NEWS

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

25 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

