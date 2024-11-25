Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
142.84
-12.31
1.76
62.37
Op profit growth
1,059.62
-84.18
28.09
200.35
EBIT growth
-14,948.28
-101.28
34.59
195.54
Net profit growth
-636.97
-141.26
57.58
1,930.03
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.27
3.19
17.73
14.09
EBIT margin
13.71
-0.22
15.34
11.59
Net profit margin
8.13
-3.67
7.81
5.04
RoCE
28.59
-0.2
19.27
15.69
RoNW
6.23
-1.35
3.57
2.54
RoA
4.23
-0.84
2.45
1.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
41.12
-7.66
18.96
11.78
Dividend per share
8
0
3.7
0
Cash EPS
31.13
-17.01
10.96
4.81
Book value per share
185.31
144.25
137.99
121.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.09
-2.56
4.8
2.77
P/CEPS
2.76
-1.15
8.3
6.78
P/B
0.46
0.13
0.66
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
6.75
22.73
13.45
6.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
19.93
16.98
Tax payout
-32.05
-34.98
-35.6
-34.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.52
128.04
117.76
88.39
Inventory days
54.56
124.27
91.81
89.97
Creditor days
-51
-59.02
-64.12
-46.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.86
0.04
-4.78
-3.01
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.58
0.33
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
0.26
12.6
1.09
1.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.63
-65.02
-54.52
-54.59
Employee costs
-4.69
-14.06
-10.2
-9.63
Other costs
-9.38
-17.71
-17.53
-21.68
