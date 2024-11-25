iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Key Ratios

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

142.84

-12.31

1.76

62.37

Op profit growth

1,059.62

-84.18

28.09

200.35

EBIT growth

-14,948.28

-101.28

34.59

195.54

Net profit growth

-636.97

-141.26

57.58

1,930.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.27

3.19

17.73

14.09

EBIT margin

13.71

-0.22

15.34

11.59

Net profit margin

8.13

-3.67

7.81

5.04

RoCE

28.59

-0.2

19.27

15.69

RoNW

6.23

-1.35

3.57

2.54

RoA

4.23

-0.84

2.45

1.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

41.12

-7.66

18.96

11.78

Dividend per share

8

0

3.7

0

Cash EPS

31.13

-17.01

10.96

4.81

Book value per share

185.31

144.25

137.99

121.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.09

-2.56

4.8

2.77

P/CEPS

2.76

-1.15

8.3

6.78

P/B

0.46

0.13

0.66

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

6.75

22.73

13.45

6.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

19.93

16.98

Tax payout

-32.05

-34.98

-35.6

-34.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.52

128.04

117.76

88.39

Inventory days

54.56

124.27

91.81

89.97

Creditor days

-51

-59.02

-64.12

-46.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.86

0.04

-4.78

-3.01

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.58

0.33

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

0.26

12.6

1.09

1.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-70.63

-65.02

-54.52

-54.59

Employee costs

-4.69

-14.06

-10.2

-9.63

Other costs

-9.38

-17.71

-17.53

-21.68

Shakti Pumps : related Articles

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

25 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.

