|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
886.98
356.95
409.39
yoy growth (%)
148.48
55.16
Raw materials
-645.6
-245.62
-228.21
As % of sales
72.78
68.81
55.74
Employee costs
-41.05
-50.45
-40.04
As % of sales
4.62
14.13
9.78
Other costs
-79.35
-58.81
-82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.94
16.47
20.03
Operating profit
120.97
2.04
59.12
OPM
13.63
0.57
14.44
Depreciation
-17.02
-16.45
-13.94
-12.79
Interest expense
-14.03
-18.65
-16.04
Other income
3.3
3.78
1.85
Profit before tax
93.21
-29.28
32.14
Taxes
-32.04
8.86
-10.31
Tax rate
-34.37
-30.27
-32.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
61.16
-20.41
21.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
61.16
-20.41
21.82
yoy growth (%)
-399.6
1,005.04
NPM
6.89
-5.71
5.33
As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.Read More
