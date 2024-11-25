iifl-logo-icon 1
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,248.95
(2.38%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:34:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

886.98

356.95

409.39

yoy growth (%)

148.48

55.16

Raw materials

-645.6

-245.62

-228.21

As % of sales

72.78

68.81

55.74

Employee costs

-41.05

-50.45

-40.04

As % of sales

4.62

14.13

9.78

Other costs

-79.35

-58.81

-82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.94

16.47

20.03

Operating profit

120.97

2.04

59.12

OPM

13.63

0.57

14.44

Depreciation

-17.02

-16.45

-13.94

-12.79

Interest expense

-14.03

-18.65

-16.04

Other income

3.3

3.78

1.85

Profit before tax

93.21

-29.28

32.14

Taxes

-32.04

8.86

-10.31

Tax rate

-34.37

-30.27

-32.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

61.16

-20.41

21.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

61.16

-20.41

21.82

yoy growth (%)

-399.6

1,005.04

NPM

6.89

-5.71

5.33

