Shakti Pumps Wins ₹12.42 Crore Solar Pumping Project in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra Energy Department Agency for a project worth ₹12.42 crore on April 3, the company announced. The order is for setting up 445 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems at several sites in Maharashtra.

It is being implemented in Component B of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme which encourages solar energy usage in farming. This contract comprises design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of solar pumping systems. The project will be awarded and executed in 120 days.

Shakti Energy Solutions Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shakti Pumps, was granted 113 acres of land from Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd in March.

The land situated at Smart Industrial Township, Sector-7, Pithampur, District Dhar will be used for a solar cell and PV module manufacturing unit. The plant will use wafers as start material, expanding Shakti Pumps into solar energy manufacturing. The move is in line with the company’s strategy to augment its renewable energy portfolio and support India’s clean energy transition.