Shakti Pumps Wins ₹356.77 Crore MSEDCL Order Under PM KUSUM Scheme in Maharashtra

Shakti Pumps India Limited said it has received a letter of empanelment and award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for the supply of 12,883 off grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra.

The company informed stock exchanges that the order has been awarded under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and PM KUSUM B scheme. The scope of the order includes the supply of 3 HP 5 HP and 7.5 HP off grid solar pumps for agricultural use. The total value of the order stands at ₹356.77 crore, inclusive of applicable taxes.

Shakti Pumps said it will handle the complete execution of the project including design manufacturing supply transportation installation testing and commissioning of the solar pumping systems. The project is required to be completed within 60 days from the issuance of the work order or notice to proceed.

The PM KUSUM scheme is aimed at promoting solar powered irrigation reducing dependence on grid electricity for agricultural operations and improving energy security at the farm level. Orders under the scheme have emerged as a major growth driver for solar pump manufacturers in recent years due to increasing adoption by state utilities. This is the second order received by Shakti Pumps from MSEDCL during the current month.

Earlier the company had secured a contract worth ₹444 crore for the supply and installation of 16,025 off grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state. The latest order further strengthens Shakti Pumps’ order pipeline under various state and central government solar irrigation programmes.

In September the company had also won an order valued at ₹374 crore from MSEDCL for supplying and installing 34,720 off grid solar water pumping systems under the PM KUSUM scheme.

