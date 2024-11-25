iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

1,277.9
(-0.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.04

18.38

18.38

18.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

655.99

344.75

324.32

283.71

Net Worth

676.03

363.13

342.7

302.09

Minority Interest

Debt

83.58

71.34

98.38

67.48

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

4.63

5.25

11.37

Total Liabilities

759.61

439.1

446.33

380.94

Fixed Assets

136.91

117.59

121.31

124.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

45.69

27.2

19.45

18.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.81

0

0

0

Networking Capital

387.22

279.71

265.67

201.6

Inventories

271.29

182.03

192.86

116.55

Inventory Days

47.96

Sundry Debtors

628.7

218.2

361.89

249.94

Debtor Days

102.85

Other Current Assets

86.37

104.41

68.5

79.68

Sundry Creditors

-353.25

-132.65

-298

-167.24

Creditor Days

68.82

Other Current Liabilities

-245.89

-92.28

-59.58

-77.33

Cash

187.98

14.6

39.9

35.99

Total Assets

759.61

439.1

446.33

380.94

Shakti Pumps : related Articles

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.