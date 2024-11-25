Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.04
18.38
18.38
18.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
655.99
344.75
324.32
283.71
Net Worth
676.03
363.13
342.7
302.09
Minority Interest
Debt
83.58
71.34
98.38
67.48
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
4.63
5.25
11.37
Total Liabilities
759.61
439.1
446.33
380.94
Fixed Assets
136.91
117.59
121.31
124.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.69
27.2
19.45
18.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.81
0
0
0
Networking Capital
387.22
279.71
265.67
201.6
Inventories
271.29
182.03
192.86
116.55
Inventory Days
47.96
Sundry Debtors
628.7
218.2
361.89
249.94
Debtor Days
102.85
Other Current Assets
86.37
104.41
68.5
79.68
Sundry Creditors
-353.25
-132.65
-298
-167.24
Creditor Days
68.82
Other Current Liabilities
-245.89
-92.28
-59.58
-77.33
Cash
187.98
14.6
39.9
35.99
Total Assets
759.61
439.1
446.33
380.94
