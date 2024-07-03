Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
634.59
567.56
609.28
495.62
152.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
634.59
567.56
609.28
495.62
152.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.73
2.96
0.85
1.42
0.75
Total Income
640.32
570.52
610.13
497.04
153.53
Total Expenditure
485.86
431.7
478.55
424.66
137.58
PBIDT
154.46
138.82
131.58
72.38
15.95
Interest
11.09
8.47
7.74
4.83
3.81
PBDT
143.37
130.35
123.84
67.56
12.14
Depreciation
4.92
4.77
4.81
4.8
4.79
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
34.51
36.12
35.34
17.27
1.21
Deferred Tax
2.52
-3.2
-5.95
0.29
0.3
Reported Profit After Tax
101.42
92.66
89.64
45.19
5.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
101.42
92.66
89.64
45.19
5.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
101.42
92.66
89.64
45.19
5.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.62
46.24
48.66
24.59
3.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.04
20.04
20.04
18.38
18.38
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.34
24.45
21.59
14.6
10.43
PBDTM(%)
22.59
22.96
20.32
13.63
7.94
PATM(%)
15.98
16.32
14.71
9.11
3.82
