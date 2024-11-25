iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,219.9
(0.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Shakti Pumps FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

93.21

-29.28

32.14

Depreciation

-17.02

-16.45

-13.94

-12.79

Tax paid

-32.04

8.86

-10.31

Working capital

-37.35

23.9

48.68

27.9

Other operating items

Operating

6.79

-12.97

36.92

Capital expenditure

11.48

40.11

11.42

23.71

Free cash flow

18.27

27.13

60.63

Equity raised

444.61

473.12

349.55

Investing

-1.18

9.93

8.14

1.42

Financing

-49.43

111.98

59.85

-14.54

Dividends paid

0

0

6.8

3.67

Net in cash

412.27

622.17

400.74

Shakti Pumps : related Articles

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Shakti Pumps shares zoom ~5% as stock trades ex-bonus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:06 PM

As a result, investors who purchased the stock at least one day before the ex-date, which in this case is Friday, will be eligible for bonus shares.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.