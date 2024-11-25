Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
93.21
-29.28
32.14
Depreciation
-17.02
-16.45
-13.94
-12.79
Tax paid
-32.04
8.86
-10.31
Working capital
-37.35
23.9
48.68
27.9
Other operating items
Operating
6.79
-12.97
36.92
Capital expenditure
11.48
40.11
11.42
23.71
Free cash flow
18.27
27.13
60.63
Equity raised
444.61
473.12
349.55
Investing
-1.18
9.93
8.14
1.42
Financing
-49.43
111.98
59.85
-14.54
Dividends paid
0
0
6.8
3.67
Net in cash
412.27
622.17
400.74
