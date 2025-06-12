iifl-logo
Shakti Pumps Wins ₹114 Crore Solar Pump Order from Maharashtra Government

12 Jun 2025 , 06:00 PM

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. announced on Thursday, June 12, that it has secured a new solar pump order worth ₹114 crore from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA).

The company received the Letter of Award (LoA) to supply and install 4,500 off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems across various parts of Maharashtra. This is as per the regulatory filing.

The project falls under Component-B of the central government’s PM-KUSUM scheme. The project is aimed at promoting solar-powered irrigation systems for farmers in remote areas.

The order includes end-to-end execution right from design and manufacturing to delivery, testing, and final commissioning of the solar water pumping units. As per contract terms, the company is expected to complete the entire deployment within a 90-day window from the date of work order issuance.

This is the second major order Shakti Pumps has received from MEDA in recent months. Back in April 2025, the company won a smaller ₹12.42 crore order to supply 445 similar off-grid solar pumps across the state.

In a separate development earlier this year, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti Energy Solutions Ltd., acquired 113 acres of land in Madhya Pradesh. The land will be used to set up a solar cell and photovoltaic module manufacturing facility a move that aligns with its broader ambition of backward integration and clean energy expansion.

Financially, Shakti Pumps closed the March quarter on a strong note.

  • Profit after tax rose 23% year-on-year to ₹110.23 crore,
  • Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹669.76 crore, up from ₹610.13 crore in the same period last year

