Shakti Pumps Wins ₹374 Crore Solar Pump Order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has bagged a fresh order worth ₹374 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the supply and installation of 34,720 off-grid solar water pumping systems under the government-backed Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM-KUSUM B scheme.

The latest allotment covers 12,451 systems valued at ₹347.41 crore, which were fully booked by farmers across Maharashtra, reflecting strong demand for solar-based irrigation solutions.

This order follows the earlier first tranche of 10,000 systems worth ₹268.88 crore, which too had seen quick uptake. With both tranches together, Shakti Pumps now has 22,451 systems committed, translating into total confirmed orders of over ₹616 crore from its empanelled capacity of 34,720 pumps.

Chairman Dinesh Patidar said the company’s deep presence in Maharashtra and a proven execution track record put it in a strong position to deliver within stipulated timelines. He added that the company is committed to providing sustainable, energy-efficient water pumping solutions that help farmers boost agricultural productivity.

Established in 1982, Shakti Pumps is India’s first five-star rated pump maker, with a product line spanning solar pumps, motors and related components. The company also exports to over 100 countries worldwide.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com