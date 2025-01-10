To the Members of

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Refer Notes 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to that Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, consolidated financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITES OF MANAGEMENT AND

THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR

THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness t doubt on the of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that . is opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and . the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accountingpolicies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financialstatements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditionsmay cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of an identified misstatements in the it standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: and ProtectionFund by the and a) we have sought and obtained all the information to the best of our knowledge explanations and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it f those books; appearsfromourexamination c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; in any manner whatsoever d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting or provide any Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act; read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reportingof the identified in any manner Company and the operating effectiveness controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure or provide A; and g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements ofsection197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and en to us: giv accordingtotheexplanations i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note No. 32 of financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education Company; iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, or otherwise, that whetherrecorded in writing the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in other persons or identified entities ("Ultima by or on behalf of the Company Beneficiaries") security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the

Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the or understanding, whether recorded in writing otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other entities personsor such whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding any Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the year in respect of the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act the extent it applies to payment of dividend. b) As stated in the note 30 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the declaration of dividend

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order the Company during

Annexure- A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in our Report of even date to the Members of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; 2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management directors of the Company; and 3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention timelydetectionof unauthorised acquisition, use, or could have a disposition material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

Annexure- B to the Independent Auditors Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Annexure-B referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Shakti Pumps (India) Limited (‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and capital work-in-progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The company has a programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment, so to cover all the items once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program Property, Plant and

Equipment which were due for verification during the year were physically verified by the during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties,(other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. verifica II. (a) Thephysical in-transit has been verified by the management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the books records were not material and have been properly dealt in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to given to us, the theinformation quarterly statements comprising stock details and other stipulated financial information filed by the Company with such banks or financial are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarter and no material discrepancies have been observed.

III. a) The Company has not provided loans during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (d) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. However, loans granted to and investment made in the wholly owned subsidiary has been fully provided for in earlier years. e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

IV. The Company has complied with the provisions of

Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable. VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed 1988 (as by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records underSection148(1) of the

Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. VII. In respect of statutory dues: a) In our opinion, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as of March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable: b) Details of statutory dues referred to above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Dues Period in which the amount relates (FY) Amount Involved Unpaid Forum where the Dispute is Pending (Rs. Lacs) (Rs. Lacs) ET 2010-11 7.39 7.39 Honble M.P. High Court, Indore Br. VAT 2012-13 8.51 2.65 MP Comm. Tax Appellate Board, Bhopal VAT 2016-17 26.1 18.1 Appellate Authority Comm Tax, Indore DGGI 2018-20 280.86 252.77 Honble Commissioner Appeal Income Tax 2016-17 124.70 100.12 CIT Appeal Bhopal Income Tax 2020-21 673.77 673.77 CIT Appeal Bhopal DRI & Custom 2014-18 483.14 328.56 CESTAT, Mumbai Duty DRI & Custom 2014-18 623.44 259.99 CESTAT, New Delhi Duty

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; IX. a) Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year, b) The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (IX)(‘c) of the Order is not applicable. d) On an overall examinationof the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. X. a) No moneys were raised by way of initialpublic offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to Company; b) The company has made private placement of shares during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations raised by way of QualifiedInstitutional Placement

(QIP), by the Company during the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained including the unutilized sums of balance proceeds of INR 15,000 lacs raised by way of QIP are lying with Bank Accounts and Fixed Deposits with Banks which are pending for utilization.

XI. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report;

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reportingunder clause (xiii) of the Order is not applicable. XIII. The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties. XIV. (a) In our opinion , the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered report of the internal auditors for the period under audit; issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. given to us, the money XV. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors.

Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act arenot falling applicable; XVI. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reportingunder clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the (5) of section 135 of the said

Order is not applicable.

XVII. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial XVIII. There has been resignationof the statutory auditors of the Company during the year; XIX. On the basis of thefinancialratios, ageing and expected dates of realisationoffinancialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors financial and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting sheet as and its liabilities when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that ourreportingis based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

XX. (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the and

Companies Act in compliance with the provision

Act. of sub-section

Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx)(a) of the

Order is not applicable for the year. year;

(b) The Company do not have any ongoing project in respect to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), so close XX(b) is not applicable.