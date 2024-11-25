5:1 Bonus Issue of Equity SharesTrading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD. (531431) RECORD DATE 25/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 05 (Five) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 25/11/2024 DR- 763/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company, 100175500 equity shares would be allotted as on November 26,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 15,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.11.2024)