|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Apr 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|4
|40
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 400/o) for the financial year ended March 31,2024 subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.
