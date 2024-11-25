Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today at January 07, 2025 has approved the raising of funds of Rs. 400 crore by way of Qualified Institutions Placement(s). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Friday October 25 2024 through video conferencing inter alia:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Financial Result for 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. An increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and alter/amend in the Memorandum of association (MOA) of the Company. 2. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 i.e. 5 (Five) new fully paid up equity share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten only) to the equity shareholders of the Company 3. Appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Sataluri (DIN: 08903553) as an Additional cum Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. 4. To approve draft notice of Postal ballot in respect of the aforesaid business matters. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 07, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 5 : 1, i. e. 5 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held, appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Sataluri as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director and Increase in Authorized Share Capital. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 07, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 5 : 1, i. e. 5 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held, appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Sataluri as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director and Increase in Authorized Share Capital (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.10.2024)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The date of AGM to approve the Shakti Pumps (India) Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2024 and to consider the appointment of Statutory Auditor from the conclusion of ensuing in place of retiring Auditor of the Company whose tenure is expiring at the ensuing AGM. The Board at its meeting held today Tuesday September 03, 2024, approved the appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday July 20 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing. Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015, Attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting transacted the Quarterly Financial Results and Appointment of Independent Directors in the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday April 26 2024 at 03:00 P. M. through video conferencing inter alia to:- 1.Consider and approve the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2.Consider and Recommend final dividend if any to the shareholders for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Today April 26, 2024 through video conferencing to transact the following business:- 1. Approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommend the Final Dividend Recommended final dividend of Rs. 4/- per Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 400/o) for the financial year ended March 31,2024 subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

SHAKTI PUMPS (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. To consider and approve the Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

