Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this to inform you that the Record Date shall be Monday, September 23, 2024 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting and payment of Final dividend, if declared and approved by the members in the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)