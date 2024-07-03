Summary

Wendt (India) Limited incorporated on August 21, 1980 is a joint venture between Wendt GmbH, Germany and Carborundum Universal Limited, India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, selling and servicing of Super Abrasives, High precision Grinding, Honing, Special Purpose Machines and High Precision components. It is a leading manufacturer of Super-Abrasive Grinding wheels and Tools (Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride). Super-abrasive products of Diamond (DIA) and Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) are used by Industries from Automobile, Cutting Tool, Engineering, Steel, Tile, Ferrite, Glass, and Ceramics, to watch manufacturers. The Company has in its Product portfolio, metal bond, resin bond, electroplated, vitrified and infiltrated products along with Diamond Dressing rolls and honing sticks. It produces special purpose CNC Grinding Machine and Refurbish / Upgrade the old generation Grinding Machines to High Tech precision machines especially for Insert Manufacturers. Wendt (India) manufactures premium grinding wheels made from diamonds and cubic boron nitrite. Being a leading manufacturer of abrasives, grinding wheels and refractories in the country, Carborundum Universal will be in a better position with this takeover. In Mar.95, the company commissioned one wind electric generator (cap.: 225 kW) at Perungudi, Tamilnadu. The company has launched a new Edgestar range of diamond sharpeners for sale through supermarkets and Exihibitions. The companys products for Granito

