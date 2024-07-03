SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹16,383.55
Prev. Close₹16,383.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.6
Day's High₹16,489.5
Day's Low₹16,159.35
52 Week's High₹18,033.65
52 Week's Low₹10,401
Book Value₹1,049.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,290.15
P/E81.41
EPS200.95
Divi. Yield0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.01
167.33
142.14
123.58
Net Worth
192.01
169.33
144.14
125.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
160.02
120.72
123.27
129.42
yoy growth (%)
32.54
-2.06
-4.74
-0.05
Raw materials
-50.32
-41.55
-38.23
-41.22
As % of sales
31.44
34.42
31.01
31.85
Employee costs
-31.1
-29.28
-31.35
-25.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.41
16.52
11.88
16.51
Depreciation
-8.14
-8.46
-9.04
-10.16
Tax paid
-9.05
-3.61
-2.54
-4.21
Working capital
-2.45
4.22
-6.63
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.54
-2.06
-4.74
-0.05
Op profit growth
103.68
40.44
-41.14
3.95
EBIT growth
114.02
38.94
-28.69
5.6
Net profit growth
109.88
38.24
-24.05
5.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
224.82
207.61
177.24
135.67
140.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
224.82
207.61
177.24
135.67
140.63
Other Operating Income
2.01
2.63
1.57
0.95
2.6
Other Income
7.12
4.99
3.87
3.96
4.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,176.2
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,153.55
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,345.45
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,246.3
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
477.95
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shrinivas G Shirgurkar
Independent Director
Hima Srinivas
Independent Director
Bhagya Chandra Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PANDIDURAI ARJUN RAJ
Non Executive Director
Muthiah Venkatachalam
Non Executive Director
Sridharan Rangarajan
Independent Director
L Ramkumar
Executive Director
Ninad Gadgil
Reports by Wendt India Ltd
Summary
Wendt (India) Limited incorporated on August 21, 1980 is a joint venture between Wendt GmbH, Germany and Carborundum Universal Limited, India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, selling and servicing of Super Abrasives, High precision Grinding, Honing, Special Purpose Machines and High Precision components. It is a leading manufacturer of Super-Abrasive Grinding wheels and Tools (Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride). Super-abrasive products of Diamond (DIA) and Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) are used by Industries from Automobile, Cutting Tool, Engineering, Steel, Tile, Ferrite, Glass, and Ceramics, to watch manufacturers. The Company has in its Product portfolio, metal bond, resin bond, electroplated, vitrified and infiltrated products along with Diamond Dressing rolls and honing sticks. It produces special purpose CNC Grinding Machine and Refurbish / Upgrade the old generation Grinding Machines to High Tech precision machines especially for Insert Manufacturers. Wendt (India) manufactures premium grinding wheels made from diamonds and cubic boron nitrite. Being a leading manufacturer of abrasives, grinding wheels and refractories in the country, Carborundum Universal will be in a better position with this takeover. In Mar.95, the company commissioned one wind electric generator (cap.: 225 kW) at Perungudi, Tamilnadu. The company has launched a new Edgestar range of diamond sharpeners for sale through supermarkets and Exihibitions. The companys products for Granito
Read More
The Wendt India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16450.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wendt India Ltd is ₹3290.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wendt India Ltd is 81.41 and 15.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wendt India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wendt India Ltd is ₹10401 and ₹18033.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wendt India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.03%, 3 Years at 47.40%, 1 Year at 15.73%, 6 Month at 4.41%, 3 Month at 14.79% and 1 Month at 1.50%.
