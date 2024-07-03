iifl-logo-icon 1
Wendt India Ltd Share Price

16,450.75
(0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16,383.55
  • Day's High16,489.5
  • 52 Wk High18,033.65
  • Prev. Close16,383.5
  • Day's Low16,159.35
  • 52 Wk Low 10,401
  • Turnover (lac)42.6
  • P/E81.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,049.8
  • EPS200.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,290.15
  • Div. Yield0.31
No Records Found

Wendt India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

16,383.55

Prev. Close

16,383.5

Turnover(Lac.)

42.6

Day's High

16,489.5

Day's Low

16,159.35

52 Week's High

18,033.65

52 Week's Low

10,401

Book Value

1,049.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,290.15

P/E

81.41

EPS

200.95

Divi. Yield

0.31

Wendt India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Wendt India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wendt India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.54%

Foreign: 37.50%

Indian: 37.50%

Non-Promoter- 6.77%

Institutions: 6.77%

Non-Institutions: 18.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wendt India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.01

167.33

142.14

123.58

Net Worth

192.01

169.33

144.14

125.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

160.02

120.72

123.27

129.42

yoy growth (%)

32.54

-2.06

-4.74

-0.05

Raw materials

-50.32

-41.55

-38.23

-41.22

As % of sales

31.44

34.42

31.01

31.85

Employee costs

-31.1

-29.28

-31.35

-25.88

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.41

16.52

11.88

16.51

Depreciation

-8.14

-8.46

-9.04

-10.16

Tax paid

-9.05

-3.61

-2.54

-4.21

Working capital

-2.45

4.22

-6.63

0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.54

-2.06

-4.74

-0.05

Op profit growth

103.68

40.44

-41.14

3.95

EBIT growth

114.02

38.94

-28.69

5.6

Net profit growth

109.88

38.24

-24.05

5.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

224.82

207.61

177.24

135.67

140.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

224.82

207.61

177.24

135.67

140.63

Other Operating Income

2.01

2.63

1.57

0.95

2.6

Other Income

7.12

4.99

3.87

3.96

4.85

Wendt India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,176.2

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,153.55

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,345.45

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,246.3

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

477.95

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wendt India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shrinivas G Shirgurkar

Independent Director

Hima Srinivas

Independent Director

Bhagya Chandra Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PANDIDURAI ARJUN RAJ

Non Executive Director

Muthiah Venkatachalam

Non Executive Director

Sridharan Rangarajan

Independent Director

L Ramkumar

Executive Director

Ninad Gadgil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wendt India Ltd

Summary

Wendt (India) Limited incorporated on August 21, 1980 is a joint venture between Wendt GmbH, Germany and Carborundum Universal Limited, India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, selling and servicing of Super Abrasives, High precision Grinding, Honing, Special Purpose Machines and High Precision components. It is a leading manufacturer of Super-Abrasive Grinding wheels and Tools (Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride). Super-abrasive products of Diamond (DIA) and Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) are used by Industries from Automobile, Cutting Tool, Engineering, Steel, Tile, Ferrite, Glass, and Ceramics, to watch manufacturers. The Company has in its Product portfolio, metal bond, resin bond, electroplated, vitrified and infiltrated products along with Diamond Dressing rolls and honing sticks. It produces special purpose CNC Grinding Machine and Refurbish / Upgrade the old generation Grinding Machines to High Tech precision machines especially for Insert Manufacturers. Wendt (India) manufactures premium grinding wheels made from diamonds and cubic boron nitrite. Being a leading manufacturer of abrasives, grinding wheels and refractories in the country, Carborundum Universal will be in a better position with this takeover. In Mar.95, the company commissioned one wind electric generator (cap.: 225 kW) at Perungudi, Tamilnadu. The company has launched a new Edgestar range of diamond sharpeners for sale through supermarkets and Exihibitions. The companys products for Granito
Company FAQs

What is the Wendt India Ltd share price today?

The Wendt India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16450.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wendt India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wendt India Ltd is ₹3290.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wendt India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wendt India Ltd is 81.41 and 15.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wendt India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wendt India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wendt India Ltd is ₹10401 and ₹18033.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wendt India Ltd?

Wendt India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.03%, 3 Years at 47.40%, 1 Year at 15.73%, 6 Month at 4.41%, 3 Month at 14.79% and 1 Month at 1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wendt India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wendt India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 6.77 %
Public - 18.23 %

