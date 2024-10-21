|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|WENDT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 21st October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|WENDT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Intimation of change in Directors
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|WENDT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and final dividend. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|WENDT (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023 and will also be considering an interim dividend proposal for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting convened today has declared an interim dividend of 300% i.e. Rs. 30/- (Rupees thirty only) per equity share (on a face value of Rs. 10/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive aforesaid interim dividend is 1 st February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Friday, 16 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be dispatched by Friday, 16 th February 2024. We further wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:45 p.m. Kindly take the above information on record. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Record date for the Interim dividend 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.