Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
160.02
120.72
123.27
129.42
yoy growth (%)
32.54
-2.06
-4.74
-0.05
Raw materials
-50.32
-41.55
-38.23
-41.22
As % of sales
31.44
34.42
31.01
31.85
Employee costs
-31.1
-29.28
-31.35
-25.88
As % of sales
19.43
24.25
25.43
19.99
Other costs
-40.56
-31.21
-40.39
-39.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.34
25.85
32.76
30.69
Operating profit
38.03
18.67
13.29
22.58
OPM
23.76
15.46
10.78
17.45
Depreciation
-8.14
-8.46
-9.04
-10.16
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.19
Other income
5.54
6.34
7.66
4.28
Profit before tax
35.41
16.52
11.88
16.51
Taxes
-9.05
-3.61
-2.54
-4.21
Tax rate
-25.57
-21.88
-21.42
-25.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.35
12.91
9.33
12.29
Exceptional items
0.74
0
0
0
Net profit
27.09
12.91
9.33
12.29
yoy growth (%)
109.88
38.24
-24.05
5.16
NPM
16.93
10.69
7.57
9.5
