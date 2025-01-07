iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wendt India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16,637.8
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wendt India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

160.02

120.72

123.27

129.42

yoy growth (%)

32.54

-2.06

-4.74

-0.05

Raw materials

-50.32

-41.55

-38.23

-41.22

As % of sales

31.44

34.42

31.01

31.85

Employee costs

-31.1

-29.28

-31.35

-25.88

As % of sales

19.43

24.25

25.43

19.99

Other costs

-40.56

-31.21

-40.39

-39.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.34

25.85

32.76

30.69

Operating profit

38.03

18.67

13.29

22.58

OPM

23.76

15.46

10.78

17.45

Depreciation

-8.14

-8.46

-9.04

-10.16

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.19

Other income

5.54

6.34

7.66

4.28

Profit before tax

35.41

16.52

11.88

16.51

Taxes

-9.05

-3.61

-2.54

-4.21

Tax rate

-25.57

-21.88

-21.42

-25.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.35

12.91

9.33

12.29

Exceptional items

0.74

0

0

0

Net profit

27.09

12.91

9.33

12.29

yoy growth (%)

109.88

38.24

-24.05

5.16

NPM

16.93

10.69

7.57

9.5

Wendt India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wendt India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.