Wendt India Infuses €1.1 Million Into German Subsidiary Wendt GmbH

Wendt (India) Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on December 17 that it has infused an additional €1.1 million into its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. With this latest investment, the total paid-up capital of the overseas unit, Wendt GmbH, has increased to €1.65 million. The fresh funds are aimed at meeting fixed costs and supporting the ongoing operational requirements of the German entity.

Wendt GmbH, incorporated in July this year, was set up to handle the sales and servicing of grinding and polishing machines, as well as the supply of spare parts and related industrial equipment in the European market. The Indian parent had previously invested about €0.55 million at the time of incorporation, and it continues to hold 100 percent ownership in the subsidiary.

The company said the capital infusion was carried out on an arm’s length basis, with the share valuation supported by an independent valuation report dated October 31, 2025. Wendt India clarified that the investment does not require any regulatory or governmental approvals and does not involve any promoter or group company interest beyond the parent-subsidiary relationship. As of 1:00 PM, the share price of Wendt (India) Ltd is trading at ₹8,063, which is a 0.037% gain on Thursday.

