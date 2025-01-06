iifl-logo-icon 1
Wendt India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16,450.75
(0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Wendt India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.41

16.52

11.88

16.51

Depreciation

-8.14

-8.46

-9.04

-10.16

Tax paid

-9.05

-3.61

-2.54

-4.21

Working capital

-2.45

4.22

-6.63

0.64

Other operating items

Operating

15.76

8.67

-6.33

2.78

Capital expenditure

5.97

10.01

13.82

4.59

Free cash flow

21.73

18.68

7.48

7.37

Equity raised

242.62

230.32

215.4

200.21

Investing

25.56

1.45

12.95

7.27

Financing

0

1

0

0

Dividends paid

4

2

0

5

Net in cash

293.91

253.46

235.83

219.85

