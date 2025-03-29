Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Wendt India has entered into a trademark assignment agreement with Germany-based Wendt GmbH relating to the assignment of the Wendt brand and its trademarks to Wendt India. The acquisition value is up to €3.8 million (₹35.13 crore). As per the agreement, Wendt India will acquire exclusive rights to 60 trademarks registration across 40 countries.

The acquisition increases Wendt India’s intellectual property portfolio and strengthens the corporate brand image in global markets. Hence, with the full ownership of the Wendt brand, the company expects to strengthen its strategic position in international market. The step is likely to enhance customer confidence and provide a more significant presence in critical global sectors.