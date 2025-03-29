iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

29 Mar 2025 , 06:31 PM

Wendt India has entered into a trademark assignment agreement with Germany-based Wendt GmbH relating to the assignment of the Wendt brand and its trademarks to Wendt India. The acquisition value is up to €3.8 million (₹35.13 crore). As per the agreement, Wendt India will acquire exclusive rights to 60 trademarks registration across 40 countries.

The acquisition increases Wendt India’s intellectual property portfolio and strengthens the corporate brand image in global markets. Hence, with the full ownership of the Wendt brand, the company expects to strengthen its strategic position in international market. The step is likely to enhance customer confidence and provide a more significant presence in critical global sectors.

Related Tags

  • Wendt (India)
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Wendt India Acquires Global Trademark Rights in ₹35.13 Crore Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:31 PM
Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Borosil Renewables Settles ₹99.85 Crore Loan Guarantee for GMB

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:25 PM
Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Waaree Energies Unveils 5.4 GW Solar Cell Gigafactory in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|06:14 PM
Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Ambuja Cements Reappoints Ajay Kapur as MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:50 PM
HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

HBL Engineering Wins ₹500 Crore Railway Contracts for KAVACH Installation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Mar 2025|05:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.