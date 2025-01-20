Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.88
-4.61
-2.35
0.36
Op profit growth
89.43
20.31
-29.99
4.28
EBIT growth
116.83
24.84
-25.2
9.26
Net profit growth
112.02
27.33
-23.61
8.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.3
16.1
12.76
17.8
EBIT margin
20.65
12.46
9.52
12.43
Net profit margin
15.13
9.34
6.99
8.94
RoCE
23.57
11.81
10.21
14.87
RoNW
4.43
2.27
1.93
2.8
RoA
4.31
2.21
1.87
2.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
135.33
63.83
50.13
65.62
Dividend per share
65
30
25
25
Cash EPS
92.28
19.17
2.66
13.47
Book value per share
809.8
716.9
688.4
608.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.91
49.53
34.88
37.08
P/CEPS
54.12
164.9
656.64
180.63
P/B
6.16
4.41
2.54
4
EV/EBIDTA
21.66
23.83
14.17
16.55
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.77
15.66
0
41.22
Tax payout
-26.66
-24.92
-26.35
-27.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.25
83.18
79.58
83.73
Inventory days
54.22
70.53
62.63
52.47
Creditor days
-65.13
-76.56
-62.32
-51.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,766.9
-640.24
-468.76
-92.85
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.09
-0.15
-0.09
Net debt / op. profit
-0.3
-0.61
-1.19
-0.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-34.96
-36.74
-34.27
-34.66
Employee costs
-18.59
-23.02
-23.36
-18.85
Other costs
-23.14
-24.13
-29.59
-28.68
