Wendt India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.01
167.33
142.14
123.58
Net Worth
192.01
169.33
144.14
125.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1
1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.41
3.26
3.02
2.97
Total Liabilities
195.42
172.59
148.16
129.55
Fixed Assets
59
56.37
52.75
54.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.08
68.4
62.25
36.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.87
1.54
1.56
1.36
Networking Capital
59.34
44.7
29.17
34.44
Inventories
33.85
31.55
25.68
22.47
Inventory Days
58.57
67.93
Sundry Debtors
51.4
37.83
32.78
32.88
Debtor Days
74.76
99.4
Other Current Assets
14.22
11.77
8.17
14.49
Sundry Creditors
-24.63
-22.62
-22
-22.3
Creditor Days
50.17
67.42
Other Current Liabilities
-15.5
-13.83
-15.46
-13.1
Cash
4.13
1.58
2.43
2.07
Total Assets
195.42
172.59
148.16
129.53
