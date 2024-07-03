iifl-logo-icon 1
Wendt India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16,528
(-0.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

155.35

150.46

129.37

89.91

114.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

155.35

150.46

129.37

89.91

114.92

Other Operating Income

1.41

0.85

1.69

1.09

2.02

Other Income

5.3

3.26

2.93

3.37

4

Total Income

162.06

154.57

133.99

94.37

120.94

Total Expenditure

118.65

112.07

100.79

77.66

99.49

PBIDT

43.41

42.5

33.2

16.71

21.45

Interest

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

0

PBDT

43.41

42.48

33.18

16.69

21.45

Depreciation

6.29

5.93

6.55

6.69

7.25

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.23

9.41

7.27

2.48

4.13

Deferred Tax

0.32

-0.16

-0.24

0.05

-0.73

Reported Profit After Tax

27.57

27.3

19.6

7.47

10.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

27.57

27.3

19.6

7.47

10.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.57

27.3

19.6

7.47

10.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

137.84

136.49

98

37.37

54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

300

300

200

100

0

Equity

2

2

2

2

2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.94

28.24

25.66

18.58

18.66

PBDTM(%)

27.94

28.23

25.64

18.56

18.66

PATM(%)

17.74

18.14

15.15

8.3

9.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Wendt India Ltd

