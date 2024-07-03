Wendt India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
155.35
150.46
129.37
89.91
114.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
155.35
150.46
129.37
89.91
114.92
Other Operating Income
1.41
0.85
1.69
1.09
2.02
Other Income
5.3
3.26
2.93
3.37
4
Total Income
162.06
154.57
133.99
94.37
120.94
Total Expenditure
118.65
112.07
100.79
77.66
99.49
PBIDT
43.41
42.5
33.2
16.71
21.45
Interest
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
0
PBDT
43.41
42.48
33.18
16.69
21.45
Depreciation
6.29
5.93
6.55
6.69
7.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.23
9.41
7.27
2.48
4.13
Deferred Tax
0.32
-0.16
-0.24
0.05
-0.73
Reported Profit After Tax
27.57
27.3
19.6
7.47
10.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
27.57
27.3
19.6
7.47
10.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.57
27.3
19.6
7.47
10.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
137.84
136.49
98
37.37
54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
300
200
100
0
Equity
2
2
2
2
2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.94
28.24
25.66
18.58
18.66
PBDTM(%)
27.94
28.23
25.64
18.56
18.66
PATM(%)
17.74
18.14
15.15
8.3
9.39
