|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|20
|200
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting The Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 20/- (200%) per equity share (on a face value of Rs.10/-) for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from Monday, 15th July 2024 to Monday, 22nd July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 42nd Annual General Meeting and Final dividend.
|Dividend
|19 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|30
|300
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting Declaration of Interim Dividend The Board at its meeting convened today has declared an interim dividend of 300% i.e. Rs. 30/- (Rupees thirty only) per equity share (on a face value of Rs. 10/-) for the year ending 31st March 2024. The Record Date for determining the members eligible to receive aforesaid interim dividend is 1 st February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would in the normal course be credited to their accounts by Friday, 16 th February 2024. In the case of shareholders opting physical mode of payment, the same will be dispatched by Friday, 16 th February 2024. We further wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:45 p.m. Kindly take the above information on record.
