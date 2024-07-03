Wendt India Ltd Summary

Wendt (India) Limited incorporated on August 21, 1980 is a joint venture between Wendt GmbH, Germany and Carborundum Universal Limited, India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing, selling and servicing of Super Abrasives, High precision Grinding, Honing, Special Purpose Machines and High Precision components. It is a leading manufacturer of Super-Abrasive Grinding wheels and Tools (Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride). Super-abrasive products of Diamond (DIA) and Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) are used by Industries from Automobile, Cutting Tool, Engineering, Steel, Tile, Ferrite, Glass, and Ceramics, to watch manufacturers. The Company has in its Product portfolio, metal bond, resin bond, electroplated, vitrified and infiltrated products along with Diamond Dressing rolls and honing sticks. It produces special purpose CNC Grinding Machine and Refurbish / Upgrade the old generation Grinding Machines to High Tech precision machines especially for Insert Manufacturers. Wendt (India) manufactures premium grinding wheels made from diamonds and cubic boron nitrite. Being a leading manufacturer of abrasives, grinding wheels and refractories in the country, Carborundum Universal will be in a better position with this takeover. In Mar.95, the company commissioned one wind electric generator (cap.: 225 kW) at Perungudi, Tamilnadu. The company has launched a new Edgestar range of diamond sharpeners for sale through supermarkets and Exihibitions. The companys products for Granito Tile Industry is now accepted as a bench mark in India, & the company is actively pursuing for export of these product to Malaysia & West Asia.In 2000-01, the company has implemented the Project for the manufacture of Reverse plated and Infilterated rolls and has also commenced its commercial production. The Software Division,Wendtsoft has started marketing its products for Central Excise Management CENTRAC in 2001-02.During year 2007, the Company embarked on implementing effective Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution. Towards this objective, it implemented Project WILPOWER - Robust SAP software system, while engaging HCL Technologies as their implementation partners. The WILPOWER project was launched as scheduled, during the year, with a Go Live on 23rd November 2006. The Company implemented SAP in all 8 modules, except Human Resources.On 24th September 2008 Wendt Middle East FZE incorporated as a 100% wholly owned subsidiary Company in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah UAE was made operational during 2009. The new products launched during the year 2009 were Core Drills, Diamond Pellets. Rotary Dressers, large diameter Vit CBN wheels and Mono Crystalline Diamond Dressers. The Company launched some of the new machines like CNC Rotary Surface Grinding with vertical spindle, CNC Guide Roll Grinder WGM35, 6-axes CNC Notch Milling Machine, Profile Grinding with Video Vision WDM 8V machine besides indigenously building Delapena Honing Machines during year 2011. It introduced and tested several new products including Vitrified CBN wheels for Auto Component and Paper & Textile industry, High performance Electroplated CBN wheels for Automotive industry, Metal Bond wheels for Cutting Tools Industry, precision Dressing Rolls for Aerospace industry and Electroplated Diamond wheels for Ceramic Industry. The Company launched Innovation Management Process. It launched TC Ring Grinding Machine for mini steel plants in year 2014. It started development of few new models of Honing Machines with vertical spindle. It embarked on Lean Management System in order to enhance process efficiency in 2014. It developed two new applications and started commercial production of precision ground and honed components.During the year 2015, Company launched some of new products which include Resinoid Wheels for Cutting Tools, Vitrified Products for Auto Component, Electroplated products for Engineering, Gear and Ceramics, Brazed Diamond Products for Textile and Precision Dressing Rolls for Defence, Gears and Bearing and certain other automotive applications. It launched 7 new machines including Vertical Single & Double spindle Honing machines, Angular Head Grinding machine and Surface Grinding Machine. The Company acquired Star Diamond, Mumbai, a well-known and established name in Stationary Diamond Dressers space in 2016. During the year 2017, Company launched many new models / variants which includes four new CNC machines - Wheel Dressing & Profiling Machine, Creep Feed Grinder, Cylindrical Grinder with Angular Wheel Head and Cylindrical Grinder with Straight Wheel Head apart from developing Vertical Honing Machine - Twin spindle with Robotics and Horizontal Honing Machine with added features. The Company launched fast moving and Standard Super Abrasives and other tooling products in STAR brand during 2021. It developed and established models/variants for the Steel Industry viz., High Precision Tungsten Carbide Ring Grinding Machine: Delta 450/350/250, PDM 400. It commissioned Delta 150, WDM 8V machines. During the year 2023, the Company executed for the first time 11 metres length longest bed twin spindle -twin bed grinding machine model WXG 750. Besides, some of the new machines executed includes OPRA Series 200, 300 and 400 series for steel and round tools, WBM machines refurbishing etc.