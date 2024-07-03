Summary

Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), the Coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972, the partnership firm was converted into a Private Limited Company and later in March 1986 it became a Public Limited Company. The Company is in the business of design, manufacture, supply and servicing of gears and gear boxes. The bulk of this market is serviced by five major national players while a fair portion of the market is met through imports. Import of gearboxes happens predominantly in the safety critical applications and high technology areas such as gearboxes for wind turbine generators, power plants and marine applications. While most of these are imported from Europe, China caters to the demand in other segments.Shanthi Gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is now producing gears for industries as wide as process, power steel, cement, sugar and aviation. The product range extends from gears for simple applications such as hand-driven jacks to high-tech gears for supersonic jet aircraft. The company opened its first factory in 1972 and a decade later it expanded the product range by start manufacturing worm gearboxes. In the mid-80s, SGL took the next step and began manufacturing helical and bevel helical gears. The company has also start producing geared motors simultaneously in this period.In 1986, it has completed the project of putting up

