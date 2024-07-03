iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanthi Gears Ltd Share Price

507.3
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open531.95
  • Day's High534
  • 52 Wk High703
  • Prev. Close525.95
  • Day's Low504.3
  • 52 Wk Low 473.3
  • Turnover (lac)116.81
  • P/E44.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value51.18
  • EPS11.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,891.8
  • Div. Yield0.95
No Records Found

Shanthi Gears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

531.95

Prev. Close

525.95

Turnover(Lac.)

116.81

Day's High

534

Day's Low

504.3

52 Week's High

703

52 Week's Low

473.3

Book Value

51.18

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,891.8

P/E

44.64

EPS

11.78

Divi. Yield

0.95

Shanthi Gears Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

Shanthi Gears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shanthi Gears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.47%

Non-Promoter- 4.03%

Institutions: 4.03%

Non-Institutions: 25.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shanthi Gears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.67

7.67

7.67

7.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

337.64

294.68

252.29

229.46

Net Worth

345.31

302.35

259.96

237.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

337.07

215.53

242.29

214.12

yoy growth (%)

56.39

-11.04

13.15

16.4

Raw materials

-166.59

-103.53

-115.79

-90.29

As % of sales

49.42

48.03

47.78

42.16

Employee costs

-56.91

-46.14

-48.23

-41.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.73

26.07

32.69

33.17

Depreciation

-10.37

-8.86

-8.39

-15.56

Tax paid

-16.26

-5.9

-7.5

-4.59

Working capital

23.46

36.77

-65.36

-25.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.39

-11.04

13.15

16.4

Op profit growth

125.32

-22.86

-6.13

3.39

EBIT growth

125.27

-20.25

-1.44

16.38

Net profit growth

110.56

-19.92

-11.86

26.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

97.54

63.79

Excise Duty

11.69

7.53

Net Sales

85.83

56.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.29

0.3

Shanthi Gears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shanthi Gears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

J Balamurugan

Independent Director

SOUNDARA KUMAR

Independent Director

S K Sundararaman

Independent Director

N Krishna Samaraj

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arunachalam Murugappa Arunachalam Murugappan

Whole Time Director & CEO

M Karunakaran

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Ahuja

Independent Director

L Ramkumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Walter Vasanth P J

Non Executive Director

Arun Venkatachalam

Independent Director

A Venkataramani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanthi Gears Ltd

Summary

Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), the Coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972, the partnership firm was converted into a Private Limited Company and later in March 1986 it became a Public Limited Company. The Company is in the business of design, manufacture, supply and servicing of gears and gear boxes. The bulk of this market is serviced by five major national players while a fair portion of the market is met through imports. Import of gearboxes happens predominantly in the safety critical applications and high technology areas such as gearboxes for wind turbine generators, power plants and marine applications. While most of these are imported from Europe, China caters to the demand in other segments.Shanthi Gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is now producing gears for industries as wide as process, power steel, cement, sugar and aviation. The product range extends from gears for simple applications such as hand-driven jacks to high-tech gears for supersonic jet aircraft. The company opened its first factory in 1972 and a decade later it expanded the product range by start manufacturing worm gearboxes. In the mid-80s, SGL took the next step and began manufacturing helical and bevel helical gears. The company has also start producing geared motors simultaneously in this period.In 1986, it has completed the project of putting up
Company FAQs

What is the Shanthi Gears Ltd share price today?

The Shanthi Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd is ₹3891.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanthi Gears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanthi Gears Ltd is 44.64 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanthi Gears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanthi Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanthi Gears Ltd is ₹473.3 and ₹703 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanthi Gears Ltd?

Shanthi Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.27%, 3 Years at 51.35%, 1 Year at -15.85%, 6 Month at -15.78%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -1.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanthi Gears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanthi Gears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.47 %
Institutions - 4.04 %
Public - 25.49 %

