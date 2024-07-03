SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹531.95
Prev. Close₹525.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹116.81
Day's High₹534
Day's Low₹504.3
52 Week's High₹703
52 Week's Low₹473.3
Book Value₹51.18
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,891.8
P/E44.64
EPS11.78
Divi. Yield0.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
7.67
7.67
7.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.64
294.68
252.29
229.46
Net Worth
345.31
302.35
259.96
237.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
337.07
215.53
242.29
214.12
yoy growth (%)
56.39
-11.04
13.15
16.4
Raw materials
-166.59
-103.53
-115.79
-90.29
As % of sales
49.42
48.03
47.78
42.16
Employee costs
-56.91
-46.14
-48.23
-41.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.73
26.07
32.69
33.17
Depreciation
-10.37
-8.86
-8.39
-15.56
Tax paid
-16.26
-5.9
-7.5
-4.59
Working capital
23.46
36.77
-65.36
-25.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.39
-11.04
13.15
16.4
Op profit growth
125.32
-22.86
-6.13
3.39
EBIT growth
125.27
-20.25
-1.44
16.38
Net profit growth
110.56
-19.92
-11.86
26.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
97.54
63.79
Excise Duty
11.69
7.53
Net Sales
85.83
56.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.29
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
J Balamurugan
Independent Director
SOUNDARA KUMAR
Independent Director
S K Sundararaman
Independent Director
N Krishna Samaraj
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arunachalam Murugappa Arunachalam Murugappan
Whole Time Director & CEO
M Karunakaran
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Ahuja
Independent Director
L Ramkumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Walter Vasanth P J
Non Executive Director
Arun Venkatachalam
Independent Director
A Venkataramani
Reports by Shanthi Gears Ltd
Summary
Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), the Coimbatore based gear manufacturing company was promoted by P Subramanian, an entrepreneurial engineer in 1969 as a partnership concern. In July 1972, the partnership firm was converted into a Private Limited Company and later in March 1986 it became a Public Limited Company. The Company is in the business of design, manufacture, supply and servicing of gears and gear boxes. The bulk of this market is serviced by five major national players while a fair portion of the market is met through imports. Import of gearboxes happens predominantly in the safety critical applications and high technology areas such as gearboxes for wind turbine generators, power plants and marine applications. While most of these are imported from Europe, China caters to the demand in other segments.Shanthi Gears, which was just the maker of gears for textile machinery when it was started is now producing gears for industries as wide as process, power steel, cement, sugar and aviation. The product range extends from gears for simple applications such as hand-driven jacks to high-tech gears for supersonic jet aircraft. The company opened its first factory in 1972 and a decade later it expanded the product range by start manufacturing worm gearboxes. In the mid-80s, SGL took the next step and began manufacturing helical and bevel helical gears. The company has also start producing geared motors simultaneously in this period.In 1986, it has completed the project of putting up
The Shanthi Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹507.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanthi Gears Ltd is ₹3891.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanthi Gears Ltd is 44.64 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanthi Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanthi Gears Ltd is ₹473.3 and ₹703 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanthi Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.27%, 3 Years at 51.35%, 1 Year at -15.85%, 6 Month at -15.78%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -1.03%.
