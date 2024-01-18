iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanthi Gears Ltd Dividend

473.4
(0.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Shanthi Gears CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 20242200Final
Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) per equity share of Rupee 1/- each (ISIN INE631A01022) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024
Dividend30 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20243300Interim
Payment of Interim Dividend The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend at Rs.3 /- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 09th February, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 23rd February 2024.

