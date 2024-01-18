Payment of Interim Dividend The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend at Rs.3 /- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, 09th February, 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 23rd February 2024.