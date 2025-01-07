Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
337.07
215.53
242.29
214.12
yoy growth (%)
56.39
-11.04
13.15
16.4
Raw materials
-166.59
-103.53
-115.79
-90.29
As % of sales
49.42
48.03
47.78
42.16
Employee costs
-56.91
-46.14
-48.23
-41.72
As % of sales
16.88
21.4
19.9
19.48
Other costs
-53.52
-39.21
-43.72
-45.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.87
18.19
18.04
21.15
Operating profit
60.05
26.65
34.55
36.81
OPM
17.81
12.36
14.25
17.19
Depreciation
-10.37
-8.86
-8.39
-15.56
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
9.05
8.28
6.53
11.92
Profit before tax
58.73
26.07
32.69
33.17
Taxes
-16.26
-5.9
-7.5
-4.59
Tax rate
-27.68
-22.63
-22.94
-13.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
42.47
20.17
25.19
28.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
42.47
20.17
25.19
28.58
yoy growth (%)
110.56
-19.92
-11.86
26.96
NPM
12.59
9.35
10.39
13.34
