Shanthi Gears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

504.35
(-0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

337.07

215.53

242.29

214.12

yoy growth (%)

56.39

-11.04

13.15

16.4

Raw materials

-166.59

-103.53

-115.79

-90.29

As % of sales

49.42

48.03

47.78

42.16

Employee costs

-56.91

-46.14

-48.23

-41.72

As % of sales

16.88

21.4

19.9

19.48

Other costs

-53.52

-39.21

-43.72

-45.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.87

18.19

18.04

21.15

Operating profit

60.05

26.65

34.55

36.81

OPM

17.81

12.36

14.25

17.19

Depreciation

-10.37

-8.86

-8.39

-15.56

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

9.05

8.28

6.53

11.92

Profit before tax

58.73

26.07

32.69

33.17

Taxes

-16.26

-5.9

-7.5

-4.59

Tax rate

-27.68

-22.63

-22.94

-13.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

42.47

20.17

25.19

28.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

42.47

20.17

25.19

28.58

yoy growth (%)

110.56

-19.92

-11.86

26.96

NPM

12.59

9.35

10.39

13.34

