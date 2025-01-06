Shanthi Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
58.73
26.07
32.69
33.17
Depreciation
-10.37
-8.86
-8.39
-15.56
Tax paid
-16.26
-5.9
-7.5
-4.59
Working capital
23.46
36.77
-65.36
-25.18
Other operating items
Operating
55.56
48.08
-48.56
-12.16
Capital expenditure
0.56
22.35
18.91
3.4
Free cash flow
56.12
70.43
-29.65
-8.75
Equity raised
458.46
441.75
523.39
587.36
Investing
3.28
-32.47
-34.25
43.8
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
19.18
11.51
18.51
8.17
Net in cash
537.04
491.22
478
630.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.