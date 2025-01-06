iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanthi Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

505.35
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanthi Gears Ltd

Shanthi Gears FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

58.73

26.07

32.69

33.17

Depreciation

-10.37

-8.86

-8.39

-15.56

Tax paid

-16.26

-5.9

-7.5

-4.59

Working capital

23.46

36.77

-65.36

-25.18

Other operating items

Operating

55.56

48.08

-48.56

-12.16

Capital expenditure

0.56

22.35

18.91

3.4

Free cash flow

56.12

70.43

-29.65

-8.75

Equity raised

458.46

441.75

523.39

587.36

Investing

3.28

-32.47

-34.25

43.8

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

19.18

11.51

18.51

8.17

Net in cash

537.04

491.22

478

630.57

