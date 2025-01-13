Shanthi Gears Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.67
7.67
7.67
7.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
337.64
294.68
252.29
229.46
Net Worth
345.31
302.35
259.96
237.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.21
1.52
1.45
0.39
Total Liabilities
346.52
303.87
261.41
237.52
Fixed Assets
76.25
72.27
69.15
74.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.31
57.31
50.13
46.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.59
5.95
3.06
2.86
Networking Capital
210.46
78.26
71.71
57.5
Inventories
85.23
66.6
64.13
78.14
Inventory Days
69.44
132.33
Sundry Debtors
117.96
68.12
72.27
47.32
Debtor Days
78.25
80.13
Other Current Assets
104.76
18.34
16.11
20.33
Sundry Creditors
-59.92
-42.97
-44.07
-54.71
Creditor Days
47.72
92.65
Other Current Liabilities
-37.57
-31.83
-36.73
-33.58
Cash
7.91
90.08
67.36
56.26
Total Assets
346.52
303.87
261.41
237.52
