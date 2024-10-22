|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone financial results 2. Declaration of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 31A of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.