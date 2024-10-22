Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone financial results 2. Declaration of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024