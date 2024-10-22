iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanthi Gears Ltd Board Meeting

469.85
(-1.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Shanthi Gears CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202426 Apr 2024
SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone financial results 2. Declaration of final dividend Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
SHANTHI GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 2. Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 31A of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Shanthi Gears: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanthi Gears Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.