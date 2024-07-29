|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jul 2024
|9 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Proceedings of the 51st Annual General Meeting held on 29th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.