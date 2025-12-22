iifl-logo

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd Share Price Live

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Dec, 2025|10:44 PM

Share Price

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

250.81

170.18

134.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

250.81

170.18

134.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.01

2.32

1.11

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

4,349.2

54.11,20,559.82637.691.183,121.58264.73

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

APLAPOLLO

1,885.7

113.9452,353.83106.240.33,094.02113.65

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

2,598.2

37.4250,277.47186.750.132,001.06285.73

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

983.1

63.8422,357.9678.940448.2297.3

Welspun Corp Ltd

WELCORP

807.15

28.3121,291.86365.750.621,822.41180.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

10th Flr Sattva Galleria,

Nos.19/2 & 20/1 Bellary Rd,

Karnataka - 560092

Tel: +080-4931 1999

Website: https://etoerail.com

Email: srilakshmi.surendran@etoerail.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd?

E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of E to E Transportation Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

