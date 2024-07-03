iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Share Price

537.4
(-6.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open576.5
  • Day's High584
  • 52 Wk High590
  • Prev. Close574.4
  • Day's Low533
  • 52 Wk Low 290.65
  • Turnover (lac)782.98
  • P/E56.24
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value133.15
  • EPS10.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,879.44
  • Div. Yield0.52
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

576.5

Prev. Close

574.4

Turnover(Lac.)

782.98

Day's High

584

Day's Low

533

52 Week's High

590

52 Week's Low

290.65

Book Value

133.15

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,879.44

P/E

56.24

EPS

10.21

Divi. Yield

0.52

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.23%

Non-Promoter- 3.33%

Institutions: 3.33%

Non-Institutions: 36.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.49

16.8

16.04

15.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

432.89

367.34

312.94

262.46

Net Worth

450.38

384.14

328.98

278.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

274.24

220.18

268.12

276.07

yoy growth (%)

24.54

-17.87

-2.87

-7.69

Raw materials

-176.48

-134.81

-167.33

-175.1

As % of sales

64.35

61.22

62.4

63.42

Employee costs

-27.43

-32.03

-34.4

-31.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

31.25

6.28

21.34

23.15

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.71

-7.93

-6.98

Tax paid

-7.06

1.18

-1.22

-2.4

Working capital

0.83

-0.1

11.28

3.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.54

-17.87

-2.87

-7.69

Op profit growth

225.49

-55.57

-5.61

-21.76

EBIT growth

338.31

-66.05

-9.04

-51.57

Net profit growth

223.74

-62.86

-3.07

-7.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

607.77

670.01

405.9

276.23

220.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

607.77

670.01

405.9

276.23

220.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.13

3.17

2.5

3.24

2.94

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shreevallabh G Kabra

Executive Director

Satyanarayan G Kabra

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Anand S Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

B L Bagra

Managing Director

Ekta A Kabra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Boman Moradian

Independent Director

Chitra Andrade

Independent Director

Utpal Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

Summary

Summary

Incorporated in October 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited (KETL) is the flagship company of Kolsite Group and one of the largest players in the Plastic Extrusion Machinery known for innovative offerings. The Company specialize in delivering high performance extrusion solutions for manufacturing pipes and films. It has two manufacturing locations in Daman. Company has set benchmarks in plastics extrusion industry by modern R&D techniques and various processes to cater the market requirements.The Company is engaged in capital goods sector, manufacturing Plastic Extrusion Machinery, specialising in manufacture of plants to produce a wide range of Plastic Pipes i.e. PVC, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Composite Pipes etc. As of today, KET ventures to provide advanced lithium-ion Battery Packs with Battery Management Systems (BMS) to power the growth of Indias transition to green Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) transportation. The Company was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own know-how to start making cheese winders required by the PP/HPPE tape plants. It entered into a technical collaboration with UNICOR Rahn Plastmachinen, Germany, to manufacture and market corrug
Company FAQs

What is the Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd share price today?

The Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹537.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is ₹1879.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is 56.24 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is ₹290.65 and ₹590 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd?

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.84%, 3 Years at 7.49%, 1 Year at 35.65%, 6 Month at 40.23%, 3 Month at 40.32% and 1 Month at 9.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.24 %
Institutions - 3.34 %
Public - 36.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

