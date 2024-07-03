Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹576.5
Prev. Close₹574.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹782.98
Day's High₹584
Day's Low₹533
52 Week's High₹590
52 Week's Low₹290.65
Book Value₹133.15
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,879.44
P/E56.24
EPS10.21
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.49
16.8
16.04
15.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.89
367.34
312.94
262.46
Net Worth
450.38
384.14
328.98
278.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
274.24
220.18
268.12
276.07
yoy growth (%)
24.54
-17.87
-2.87
-7.69
Raw materials
-176.48
-134.81
-167.33
-175.1
As % of sales
64.35
61.22
62.4
63.42
Employee costs
-27.43
-32.03
-34.4
-31.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
31.25
6.28
21.34
23.15
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.71
-7.93
-6.98
Tax paid
-7.06
1.18
-1.22
-2.4
Working capital
0.83
-0.1
11.28
3.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.54
-17.87
-2.87
-7.69
Op profit growth
225.49
-55.57
-5.61
-21.76
EBIT growth
338.31
-66.05
-9.04
-51.57
Net profit growth
223.74
-62.86
-3.07
-7.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
607.77
670.01
405.9
276.23
220.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
607.77
670.01
405.9
276.23
220.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.13
3.17
2.5
3.24
2.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shreevallabh G Kabra
Executive Director
Satyanarayan G Kabra
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Anand S Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
B L Bagra
Managing Director
Ekta A Kabra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Boman Moradian
Independent Director
Chitra Andrade
Independent Director
Utpal Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in October 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited (KETL) is the flagship company of Kolsite Group and one of the largest players in the Plastic Extrusion Machinery known for innovative offerings. The Company specialize in delivering high performance extrusion solutions for manufacturing pipes and films. It has two manufacturing locations in Daman. Company has set benchmarks in plastics extrusion industry by modern R&D techniques and various processes to cater the market requirements.The Company is engaged in capital goods sector, manufacturing Plastic Extrusion Machinery, specialising in manufacture of plants to produce a wide range of Plastic Pipes i.e. PVC, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Composite Pipes etc. As of today, KET ventures to provide advanced lithium-ion Battery Packs with Battery Management Systems (BMS) to power the growth of Indias transition to green Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) transportation. The Company was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own know-how to start making cheese winders required by the PP/HPPE tape plants. It entered into a technical collaboration with UNICOR Rahn Plastmachinen, Germany, to manufacture and market corrug
Read More
The Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹537.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is ₹1879.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is 56.24 and 4.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd is ₹290.65 and ₹590 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.84%, 3 Years at 7.49%, 1 Year at 35.65%, 6 Month at 40.23%, 3 Month at 40.32% and 1 Month at 9.50%.
