Summary

Incorporated in October 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited (KETL) is the flagship company of Kolsite Group and one of the largest players in the Plastic Extrusion Machinery known for innovative offerings. The Company specialize in delivering high performance extrusion solutions for manufacturing pipes and films. It has two manufacturing locations in Daman. Company has set benchmarks in plastics extrusion industry by modern R&D techniques and various processes to cater the market requirements.The Company is engaged in capital goods sector, manufacturing Plastic Extrusion Machinery, specialising in manufacture of plants to produce a wide range of Plastic Pipes i.e. PVC, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Composite Pipes etc. As of today, KET ventures to provide advanced lithium-ion Battery Packs with Battery Management Systems (BMS) to power the growth of Indias transition to green Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) transportation. The Company was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own know-how to start making cheese winders required by the PP/HPPE tape plants. It entered into a technical collaboration with UNICOR Rahn Plastmachinen, Germany, to manufacture and market corrug

