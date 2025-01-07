iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

274.24

220.18

268.12

276.07

yoy growth (%)

24.54

-17.87

-2.87

-7.69

Raw materials

-176.48

-134.81

-167.33

-175.1

As % of sales

64.35

61.22

62.4

63.42

Employee costs

-27.43

-32.03

-34.4

-31.37

As % of sales

10

14.54

12.83

11.36

Other costs

-29.56

-40.82

-38.19

-39.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.78

18.53

14.24

14.39

Operating profit

40.75

12.52

28.18

29.86

OPM

14.86

5.68

10.51

10.81

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.71

-7.93

-6.98

Interest expense

-2.7

-1.45

-1.47

-1.93

Other income

2.86

2.94

2.57

2.21

Profit before tax

31.25

6.28

21.34

23.15

Taxes

-7.06

1.18

-1.22

-2.4

Tax rate

-22.6

18.77

-5.73

-10.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.18

7.47

20.11

20.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.18

7.47

20.11

20.75

yoy growth (%)

223.74

-62.86

-3.07

-7.65

NPM

8.81

3.39

7.5

7.51

