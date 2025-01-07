Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
274.24
220.18
268.12
276.07
yoy growth (%)
24.54
-17.87
-2.87
-7.69
Raw materials
-176.48
-134.81
-167.33
-175.1
As % of sales
64.35
61.22
62.4
63.42
Employee costs
-27.43
-32.03
-34.4
-31.37
As % of sales
10
14.54
12.83
11.36
Other costs
-29.56
-40.82
-38.19
-39.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.78
18.53
14.24
14.39
Operating profit
40.75
12.52
28.18
29.86
OPM
14.86
5.68
10.51
10.81
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.71
-7.93
-6.98
Interest expense
-2.7
-1.45
-1.47
-1.93
Other income
2.86
2.94
2.57
2.21
Profit before tax
31.25
6.28
21.34
23.15
Taxes
-7.06
1.18
-1.22
-2.4
Tax rate
-22.6
18.77
-5.73
-10.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.18
7.47
20.11
20.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
24.18
7.47
20.11
20.75
yoy growth (%)
223.74
-62.86
-3.07
-7.65
NPM
8.81
3.39
7.5
7.51
