Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

537.95
(-6.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Kabra Extrusion FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

31.25

6.28

21.34

23.15

Depreciation

-9.66

-7.71

-7.93

-6.98

Tax paid

-7.06

1.18

-1.22

-2.4

Working capital

0.83

-0.1

11.28

3.79

Other operating items

Operating

15.34

-0.35

23.46

17.55

Capital expenditure

15.44

39.79

20.98

-5.25

Free cash flow

30.78

39.43

44.44

12.29

Equity raised

455.13

427.2

414.85

336.87

Investing

42.85

-14.17

-6.26

47.11

Financing

-2.75

22.65

-0.05

-8.78

Dividends paid

0

0

6.38

6.38

Net in cash

526.02

475.12

459.35

393.88

