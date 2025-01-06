Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
31.25
6.28
21.34
23.15
Depreciation
-9.66
-7.71
-7.93
-6.98
Tax paid
-7.06
1.18
-1.22
-2.4
Working capital
0.83
-0.1
11.28
3.79
Other operating items
Operating
15.34
-0.35
23.46
17.55
Capital expenditure
15.44
39.79
20.98
-5.25
Free cash flow
30.78
39.43
44.44
12.29
Equity raised
455.13
427.2
414.85
336.87
Investing
42.85
-14.17
-6.26
47.11
Financing
-2.75
22.65
-0.05
-8.78
Dividends paid
0
0
6.38
6.38
Net in cash
526.02
475.12
459.35
393.88
