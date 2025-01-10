Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.49
16.8
16.04
15.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
432.89
367.34
312.94
262.46
Net Worth
450.38
384.14
328.98
278.41
Minority Interest
Debt
85.57
73.98
58.45
23.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.58
12.52
10.12
9.12
Total Liabilities
548.53
470.64
397.55
311.5
Fixed Assets
203.72
173.45
156.02
140.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
75.48
46.13
55.58
85.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.08
1.17
3.28
6.81
Networking Capital
223.59
191.63
150.45
70.08
Inventories
238.5
209.22
204.09
111.68
Inventory Days
148.63
Sundry Debtors
99.15
109.58
55.92
22.05
Debtor Days
29.34
Other Current Assets
52.75
38.35
63.99
31.07
Sundry Creditors
-80.84
-80.52
-102.29
-42.42
Creditor Days
56.45
Other Current Liabilities
-85.97
-85
-71.26
-52.3
Cash
44.64
58.24
32.22
8.4
Total Assets
548.51
470.62
397.55
311.52
