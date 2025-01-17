iifl-logo-icon 1
Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Key Ratios

468
(-2.95%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.54

-17.87

-2.87

-7.69

Op profit growth

225.49

-55.57

-5.61

-21.65

EBIT growth

338.31

-65.87

-8.31

-52.16

Net profit growth

231.28

-62.92

-2.09

-8.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.86

5.68

10.51

10.81

EBIT margin

12.38

3.51

8.46

8.96

Net profit margin

8.95

3.36

7.45

7.39

RoCE

11.75

3.02

9.32

11.77

RoNW

2.4

0.79

2.17

2.66

RoA

2.12

0.72

2.05

2.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.7

2.32

6.27

6.4

Dividend per share

2.5

1.5

2

2

Cash EPS

4.66

-0.09

3.78

4.21

Book value per share

87.18

72.76

73.12

70.94

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.32

18.57

18.94

17.34

P/CEPS

38.47

-452.59

31.42

26.35

P/B

2.06

0.59

1.62

1.56

EV/EBIDTA

13.49

10.2

12.46

11.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

31.9

31.24

Tax payout

-22.6

18.77

-5.77

-10.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.5

50.06

54.03

49.64

Inventory days

157.64

188.57

114.22

83.76

Creditor days

-68.22

-88.66

-67.81

-46.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.57

-5.31

-15.35

-12.81

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.08

0.01

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.38

1.62

0.1

0.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.35

-61.22

-62.4

-63.42

Employee costs

-10

-14.54

-12.83

-11.36

Other costs

-10.78

-18.53

-14.24

-14.39

