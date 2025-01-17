Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.54
-17.87
-2.87
-7.69
Op profit growth
225.49
-55.57
-5.61
-21.65
EBIT growth
338.31
-65.87
-8.31
-52.16
Net profit growth
231.28
-62.92
-2.09
-8.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.86
5.68
10.51
10.81
EBIT margin
12.38
3.51
8.46
8.96
Net profit margin
8.95
3.36
7.45
7.39
RoCE
11.75
3.02
9.32
11.77
RoNW
2.4
0.79
2.17
2.66
RoA
2.12
0.72
2.05
2.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.7
2.32
6.27
6.4
Dividend per share
2.5
1.5
2
2
Cash EPS
4.66
-0.09
3.78
4.21
Book value per share
87.18
72.76
73.12
70.94
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.32
18.57
18.94
17.34
P/CEPS
38.47
-452.59
31.42
26.35
P/B
2.06
0.59
1.62
1.56
EV/EBIDTA
13.49
10.2
12.46
11.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
31.9
31.24
Tax payout
-22.6
18.77
-5.77
-10.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.5
50.06
54.03
49.64
Inventory days
157.64
188.57
114.22
83.76
Creditor days
-68.22
-88.66
-67.81
-46.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.57
-5.31
-15.35
-12.81
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.08
0.01
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.38
1.62
0.1
0.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.35
-61.22
-62.4
-63.42
Employee costs
-10
-14.54
-12.83
-11.36
Other costs
-10.78
-18.53
-14.24
-14.39
