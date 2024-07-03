Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd Summary

Incorporated in October 1982, Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited (KETL) is the flagship company of Kolsite Group and one of the largest players in the Plastic Extrusion Machinery known for innovative offerings. The Company specialize in delivering high performance extrusion solutions for manufacturing pipes and films. It has two manufacturing locations in Daman. Company has set benchmarks in plastics extrusion industry by modern R&D techniques and various processes to cater the market requirements.The Company is engaged in capital goods sector, manufacturing Plastic Extrusion Machinery, specialising in manufacture of plants to produce a wide range of Plastic Pipes i.e. PVC, HDPE, LDPE, PP, Composite Pipes etc. As of today, KET ventures to provide advanced lithium-ion Battery Packs with Battery Management Systems (BMS) to power the growth of Indias transition to green Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) transportation. The Company was set up with the objective of manufacturing twin screw extruder machines, complete with downstream facilities for the manufacture of PVC pipes, profiles, sections and granules in technical collaboration with Battenfield Extrusion Technik, Germany. The company commenced commercial production at Vapi in late 1985 and subsequently used its own know-how to start making cheese winders required by the PP/HPPE tape plants. It entered into a technical collaboration with UNICOR Rahn Plastmachinen, Germany, to manufacture and market corrugators and lay flat machines. Corrugators are used to make corrugator pipes, lay-flat machines find application in drip irrigation.Ever since its public issue in May 89, KETL has shown attractive growth in sales and net profit. The company also set up a plant at Daman to create additional facilities for existing products so as to manufacture machinery for HDPE pipes. This unit went on stream from Feb.95.KETL has entered into a joint venture agreement with Georg Sahm, Germany, and incorporated Kabra Georg Sahm winders for the manufacture of precision winders for PP/HDPE tapes, for woven sacks. The company also participated in a big way in the Plastindia97 Exhibition held every three years in New Delhi. KETL having subsidiary of Kabra George Sahm Winders Ltd during the year 1998-99.During the year 1999-2000, the company entered into a new collaboration agreement with Battenfeld Extrusionstechnik GmbH, for manufacturing Twin Screw Plastic Extrusion Machinery BEX - 2 series along with post extrusion equipments.The company had issued bonus shares during the financial year 2003-04 and subsequent to the bonus issue,the paid up equity of the company has risen to Rs.6.86 crores.During 2003-04,Kabra Winders Limited ceases to be a subsidiary of the company since the dilution of equity holding from 74.90% to 29.30% in that company.During the year 2019-20, the Company set up a new manufacturing plant at Chakan, Pune for Module and battery packs.The Companys Battery Division- Battrixx acquired 100% stake in Pune-based Varos Technology Private Limited, to develop end-to-end battery management systems, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on March 28, 2022. The Company acquired 100% equity stake in Kolsite Energy Private Limited, making became Kolsite Energy as the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on March 08, 2023.