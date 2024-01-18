|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|-
|3.5
|70
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on May 03, 2024 Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 3.50 per Equity shares @70% per equity shares of face value of Rs.5/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which will be paid/dispatched within 30 days of its declaration thereat.
